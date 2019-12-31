The 27-year-old suspect is taken to Tuen Mun for a search of his home. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man suspected of murdering Hong Kong 7-Eleven store worker after theft of two cans of beer brought to scene for reconstruction of events

  • Hooded and handcuffed suspect escorted to cordoned off 7-Eleven store on Kik Yeung Road in Yuen Long
  • The 61-year-old victim was the father of the owner of the shop, which only opened for business in September, according to police
Topic |   Crime
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 7:35pm, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The 27-year-old suspect is taken to Tuen Mun for a search of his home. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phila Siu

Phila Siu

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.