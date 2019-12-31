Hong Kong Airlines narrowly avoided going out of business earlier in December 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Dublin-based company sues Hong Kong Airlines over unpaid rent in excess of US$2.9 million

  • Awas Leasing One LLC files lawsuit in High Court over outstanding rent of US$2.925 million over two Airbus planes as of December 29
  • Three weeks ago, another company, Alafco Irish Aircraft Leasing Sixteen, sued the airline for allegedly failing to settle a payment of more than US$34.5 million
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:10pm, 31 Dec, 2019

