Hong Kong Airlines narrowly avoided going out of business earlier in December 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Dublin-based company sues Hong Kong Airlines over unpaid rent in excess of US$2.9 million
- Awas Leasing One LLC files lawsuit in High Court over outstanding rent of US$2.925 million over two Airbus planes as of December 29
- Three weeks ago, another company, Alafco Irish Aircraft Leasing Sixteen, sued the airline for allegedly failing to settle a payment of more than US$34.5 million
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong Airlines narrowly avoided going out of business earlier in December 2019. Photo: Winson Wong