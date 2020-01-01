The man was hit with a drain cover while clearing roadblocks during a protest in Mong Kok in December 2019. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: three people arrested for hitting man over the head with drain cover while he was clearing roadblocks

  • Two charged with assisting assault and attempted unlawful assembly, while one charged with attempted assault and attempted unlawful assembly
  • Trio, aged between 33 and 34, were arrested separately in Ap Lei Chau, Tsuen Wan, and Central, based on surveillance footage a month after incident
Lilian Cheng and Zoe Low

Updated: 12:34am, 1 Jan, 2020

