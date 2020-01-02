A surge in robberies and snatch thefts in recent months has been blamed by the force on anti-government protests exhausting police resources. Photo: Warton Li
Police hunt for pair who posed as plain-clothes officers to stop and search elderly victim in Hong Kong, robbing him of HK$210,000
- Incident occurred on New Year’s Day, with suspects stopping man, 63, on street and demanding to see his ID card
- Surge in robberies and snatch thefts in recent months blamed on police resources being exhausted by anti-government protests
Topic | Crime
