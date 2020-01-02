Graffiti on a wall outside the High Court targeting Madam Justice Anthea Pang. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Two top legal bodies in Hong Kong express outrage over High Court vandalism targeting judge, refute claims of political bias in court rulings
- Bar Association and Law Society hit out at culprits in strongly worded joint statement, deploring act and calling it an ‘affront to the rule of law’
- City’s courts have come under criticism from both sides of political spectrum over rulings amid anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
