Illegal drugs worth almost HK$40 million were confiscated in 15 air parcels at Lok Ma Chau control point between October 23 and December 31. Photo: SCMP
60kg haul of drugs including cocaine, crystal meth, ketamine and ecstasy smuggled into Hong Kong hidden in play mats, sports shoes and canned fruit

  • Illegal drugs worth almost HK$40 million (US$5 million) were confiscated in 15 air parcels at Lok Ma Chau control point between October 23 and December 31
  • The parcels had been mailed from European and Asian countries
Clifford Lo
Updated: 11:23pm, 2 Jan, 2020

