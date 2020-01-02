Illegal drugs worth almost HK$40 million were confiscated in 15 air parcels at Lok Ma Chau control point between October 23 and December 31. Photo: SCMP
60kg haul of drugs including cocaine, crystal meth, ketamine and ecstasy smuggled into Hong Kong hidden in play mats, sports shoes and canned fruit
- Illegal drugs worth almost HK$40 million (US$5 million) were confiscated in 15 air parcels at Lok Ma Chau control point between October 23 and December 31
- The parcels had been mailed from European and Asian countries
Topic | Crime
