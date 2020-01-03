Veby Mega Indah leaves the High Court on Friday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong police identify officer linked to shooting that left foreign journalist blind in one eye, but refuse to release name
- Veby Mega Indah was permanently injured while covering a protest in Wan Chai in September
- Force says it knows which officer fired a baton round at the time, but says it might not have been the shot that caused the damage
