Mong Kok was the main protest flashpoint on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Edmond So
Senior part-time Hong Kong police officer suspended over suspected leaking of protest operational plans on New Year’s Eve
- The 48-year-old acting auxiliary police superintendent, surnamed Lo, is the first officer to be suspended over misconduct allegations since protests broke out in June
- Lo is under internal investigation over photo and caption detailing operations in Mong Kok and posted on Telegram group with almost 65,000 members
