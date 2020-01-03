Mong Kok was the main protest flashpoint on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Senior part-time Hong Kong police officer suspended over suspected leaking of protest operational plans on New Year’s Eve

  • The 48-year-old acting auxiliary police superintendent, surnamed Lo, is the first officer to be suspended over misconduct allegations since protests broke out in June
  • Lo is under internal investigation over photo and caption detailing operations in Mong Kok and posted on Telegram group with almost 65,000 members
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 11:15pm, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Mong Kok was the main protest flashpoint on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Christy Leung

Christy Leung

Christy writes about crime and security-related stories for South China Morning Post's city desk.