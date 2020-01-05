Graffiti on a wall outside the High Court targeting Madam Justice Anthea Pang. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Top Hong Kong officials condemn vandalism of High Court and personal attack on judge by anti-government protesters
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng condemn the vandalism of the High Court and the personal attack on Madam Justice Anthea Pang
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong expresses sorrow over the vandalism of HSBC headquarters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Graffiti on a wall outside the High Court targeting Madam Justice Anthea Pang. Photo: Xiaomei Chen