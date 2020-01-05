Victims said the social media accounts they bought goods on looked authentic. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

How online fraudsters are using shady Instagram accounts and Hong Kong protests to their advantage to sell fake luxury goods to unwitting victims

  • Victims said they were scammed between August and December, and had lost sums ranging from HK$2,800 (US$360) to HK$64,200
  • Would-be buyers urged to stay vigilant and not to transfer money if they had doubts about the identity of the seller
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Victor Ting
Updated: 9:01pm, 5 Jan, 2020

