Police are looking for two masked men following a firebomb attack in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Now TV
Hong Kong restaurant firebombed by black-clad attackers, police investigate protests link
- Staff fight flames when two petrol bombs launched into Sham Shui Po restaurant in early hours of Monday
- Detectives look at protests connection after the business was accused last month of harbouring those who allegedly attacked demonstrators
Topic | Crime
