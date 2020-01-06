Lawmaker Eddie Chu has dropped his legal case after acknowledging he could not win. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong lawmaker Eddie Chu drops legal bid over election disqualification after admitting he could not win case

  • Pro-democracy politician was challenging returning officer’s ruling in rural representative vote
  • Chu said high costs plus previous court rulings led to decision to drop petition
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Updated: 4:00pm, 6 Jan, 2020

Lawmaker Eddie Chu has dropped his legal case after acknowledging he could not win. Photo: Sam Tsang
