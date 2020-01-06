The Kowloon City Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
Student accused of rioting near PolyU during protests in November last year arrested again for breach of bail condition at Hong Kong airport

  • Leung Ka-kei, 24, was stopped at immigration checkpoint around 11.30pm on Sunday as officers found court had only allowed him to travel starting midnight on Monday
  • The student, charged with rioting at Kowloon City Magistracy on November 20 last year, was going to Japan to join an exchange programme at Osaka University
Brian Wong
Updated: 9:50pm, 6 Jan, 2020

