The Kowloon City Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
Student accused of rioting near PolyU during protests in November last year arrested again for breach of bail condition at Hong Kong airport
- Leung Ka-kei, 24, was stopped at immigration checkpoint around 11.30pm on Sunday as officers found court had only allowed him to travel starting midnight on Monday
- The student, charged with rioting at Kowloon City Magistracy on November 20 last year, was going to Japan to join an exchange programme at Osaka University
Topic | Hong Kong courts
