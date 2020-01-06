The body of an Australian man who was suspected to have gone missing after a party on Saturday was found in Lan Kwai Fong on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Body of Australian man found in building in Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong

  • The man came to the city on Saturday and had gone missing later that day
  • Police found nothing suspicious after investigation and suspected he was drunk and had fallen to his death
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
SCMP
Clifford Lo and Danny Mok

Updated: 11:49pm, 6 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The body of an Australian man who was suspected to have gone missing after a party on Saturday was found in Lan Kwai Fong on Monday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE