The body of an Australian man who was suspected to have gone missing after a party on Saturday was found in Lan Kwai Fong on Monday. Photo: Handout
Body of Australian man found in building in Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong
- The man came to the city on Saturday and had gone missing later that day
- Police found nothing suspicious after investigation and suspected he was drunk and had fallen to his death
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
The body of an Australian man who was suspected to have gone missing after a party on Saturday was found in Lan Kwai Fong on Monday. Photo: Handout