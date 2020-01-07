The boat started taking in water and sank about 1.8km off the construction site for the airport’s third runway, police said. Photo: Handout
Captain of sunken Hong Kong fishing boat arrested for endangering safety of others at sea as crew member remains missing

  • Police arrest 58-year-old captain of Hong Kong-registered vessel as air and sea search for the missing seaman entered third consecutive day
  • According to source, police are searching for owner as boat was suspected of being used to smuggle frozen meat into mainland China at time of sinking
Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:01am, 7 Jan, 2020

