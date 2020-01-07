Cheng Wing-kin is challenging his corruption conviction at the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong waiter jailed in corruption case argues sponsoring people to stand in elections is not illegal

  • Cheng Wing-kin was found guilty of breaking law during district council elections five years ago
  • He is appealing conviction on basis that definition of law only covers corrupt officials
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:23pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cheng Wing-kin is challenging his corruption conviction at the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE