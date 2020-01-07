Barry Cheung appears at Wan Chai Court. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former adviser to Leung Chun-ying accused of conspiring to defraud market regulator and cheating firm out of HK$30 million

  • Prosecutors allege Barry Cheng conspired to hide the true financial position of his commodities futures market, the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange
  • Cheung was further accused of cheating a company called Sinomax Finance out of HK$30 million for the benefit of New Effort Holdings
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:26pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Barry Cheung appears at Wan Chai Court. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu is a reporter who covers Hong Kong courts and legal affairs at the Post.