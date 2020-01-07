Barry Cheung appears at Wan Chai Court. Photo: Handout
Former adviser to Leung Chun-ying accused of conspiring to defraud market regulator and cheating firm out of HK$30 million
- Prosecutors allege Barry Cheng conspired to hide the true financial position of his commodities futures market, the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange
- Cheung was further accused of cheating a company called Sinomax Finance out of HK$30 million for the benefit of New Effort Holdings
