Customs officers show the latest seizure of suspected cocaine. Photo: handout
Hong Kong customs arrests traveller from Tanzania with nearly 1kg of suspected cocaine worth HK$1 million hidden in his body
- Suspect, 44, was intercepted during customs clearance after flying into Hong Kong from Tanzania via Ethiopia
- Man was the sixth suspected drug trafficker picked up at Hong Kong International Airport since New Year’s Eve
