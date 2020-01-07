Customs officers show the latest seizure of suspected cocaine. Photo: handout
Hong Kong customs arrests traveller from Tanzania with nearly 1kg of suspected cocaine worth HK$1 million hidden in his body

  • Suspect, 44, was intercepted during customs clearance after flying into Hong Kong from Tanzania via Ethiopia
  • Man was the sixth suspected drug trafficker picked up at Hong Kong International Airport since New Year’s Eve
Clifford Lo
Updated: 11:57pm, 7 Jan, 2020

