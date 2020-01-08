A dad was sentenced to 17½ years in prison on Wednesday for abusing his daughter from the age of nine and into adulthood. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge hails incest victim as ‘beacon of courage’ for standing up to her ‘beast’ father, who is jailed at High Court

  • Father sentenced to 17½ years for sex attacks in Hong Kong on daughter when she was aged nine to 22
  • Judge slams as ‘utterly abhorrent’ the defendant using his position to ‘debase his own flesh and blood’
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:00pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A dad was sentenced to 17½ years in prison on Wednesday for abusing his daughter from the age of nine and into adulthood. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu is a reporter who covers Hong Kong courts and legal affairs at the Post.