A dad was sentenced to 17½ years in prison on Wednesday for abusing his daughter from the age of nine and into adulthood. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong judge hails incest victim as ‘beacon of courage’ for standing up to her ‘beast’ father, who is jailed at High Court
- Father sentenced to 17½ years for sex attacks in Hong Kong on daughter when she was aged nine to 22
- Judge slams as ‘utterly abhorrent’ the defendant using his position to ‘debase his own flesh and blood’
