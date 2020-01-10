On July 1 last year, hundreds of protesters stormed Legco and defaced the Hong Kong emblem in its chamber, among other acts of vandalism. Photo: Winson Wong
Demosisto member arrested at Hong Kong airport in connection with July 1 Legco storming
- Lily Wong was leaving city to attend elections in Taiwan when she was taken away by officers, according to Facebook post by party
Topic | Hong Kong protests
