Four gyms in Hong Kong have been targeted by customs, which has arrested 16 people for offences under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong fitness centres closed after 16 arrested for aggressive selling of gym memberships
- Six victims coaxed into parting with HK$600,000 through ‘unscrupulous sales tactics’
- Some were tricked with help of grocery staff, another frogmarched to moneylender, customs says
Topic | Crime
