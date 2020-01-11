The mask ban aimed to put an end to the increasing level of violence seen during months of protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong anti-mask law: ban on face coverings would deal blow to freedom of expression, lawyer argues

  • With a mask ban in place, peaceful demonstrators who could not hide their identity would be left in fear of retaliation from employers, barrister argues
  • Government on Thursday began its two-day appeal against the lower court’s ruling that ban was unconstitutional
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:35am, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The mask ban aimed to put an end to the increasing level of violence seen during months of protests. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.