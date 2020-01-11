The mask ban aimed to put an end to the increasing level of violence seen during months of protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong anti-mask law: ban on face coverings would deal blow to freedom of expression, lawyer argues
- With a mask ban in place, peaceful demonstrators who could not hide their identity would be left in fear of retaliation from employers, barrister argues
- Government on Thursday began its two-day appeal against the lower court’s ruling that ban was unconstitutional
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The mask ban aimed to put an end to the increasing level of violence seen during months of protests. Photo: Winson Wong