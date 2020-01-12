One of Hong Kong’s most notorious gangsters Kwai Ping-hung will be released from jail on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Notorious Hong Kong gangster Kwai Ping-hung to be released from prison this week, and will be immediately deported to United States

  • Dubbed the ‘King of Thieves’, Kwai was responsible for violent crime spree that spanned 30 years
  • The US passport holder was jailed for 24 years in 2005 but is being set free early after earning time off his sentence for good behaviour
Updated: 12:13am, 12 Jan, 2020

