Police present Hong Kong dollar notes, believed to be used to lure the teens into the robbery, as well as other evidence. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong police hunt down three teens over snatch theft after man attacked and robbed of HK$10 million in broad daylight
- One suspect, 16, left his wallet and ID card behind, giving investigators a crucial lead
- Police believe youths were recruited by mastermind who lured them into the act with money
