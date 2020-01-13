Philip Dykes, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association. Photo: Sam Tsang
Take ‘public interest’ into account on whether to bring cases to court, instead of just sufficient evidence, head of Hong Kong Bar Association says in speech
- Philip Dykes, chairman of one of the city’s top legal bodies, makes remark at opening of legal year in City Hall, and refers to ongoing protest movement
- But he stresses he is not trying to influence decisions of the justice secretary
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Philip Dykes, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association. Photo: Sam Tsang