Kris Lau denied one count of conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage. Photo: Felix Wong
Mark scheme not confidential, argues bribery-accused Hong Kong English-language tutor who posted it on Facebook
- Kris Lau charged with bribing an assessor for information on an English DSE exam in 2017
- He and the assessor, a former pupil of his, deny a joint charge of conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage
Topic | Hong Kong courts
