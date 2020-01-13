Kris Lau denied one count of conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mark scheme not confidential, argues bribery-accused Hong Kong English-language tutor who posted it on Facebook

  • Kris Lau charged with bribing an assessor for information on an English DSE exam in 2017
  • He and the assessor, a former pupil of his, deny a joint charge of conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Updated: 6:13pm, 13 Jan, 2020

