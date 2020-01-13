The makeshift refuelling station is under the Ching Cheong Road flyover in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Now TV
Worker robbed at knifepoint for three straight nights as trio target dodgy diesel refuelling station in Hong Kong
- Kwan Chung-chow, 66, forced to hand over HK$1,000 early on Monday after HK$17,700 was taken in previous two incidents
- Police source says each robbery involved three men, whose descriptions were similar in each case
Topic | Crime
The makeshift refuelling station is under the Ching Cheong Road flyover in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Now TV