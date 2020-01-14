The HK$50,000 haul was found on a remote hillside off Deep Bay Road in Lau Fau Shan early on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police seize 80kg of illegal fireworks and firecrackers from shipping container ahead of Lunar New Year
- The HK$50,000 haul was found on a remote hillside off Deep Bay Road in Lau Fau Shan early on Tuesday
- Police suspect fireworks were smuggled from mainland China for sale during Lunar New Year
Topic | Crime
The HK$50,000 haul was found on a remote hillside off Deep Bay Road in Lau Fau Shan early on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong