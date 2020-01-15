Police chiefs are looking at various types of stun gun and other electroshock devices for their deployment potential. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police consider arming officers with electroshock devices and net guns amid protests

  • Stun guns and other electroshock weapons assessed by force chiefs for frontline policing
  • Safety fears raised over their potential deployment, which would come with city in grip of anti-government demonstrations
Christy Leung
Updated: 8:18am, 15 Jan, 2020

