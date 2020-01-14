The ICAC headquarters in North Point. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests making investigations into corruption more complex, ICAC says, despite drop in number of cases lodged
- Independent Commission Against Corruption pledges to look thoroughly into case of police handling of Yuen Long attacks, but does not reveal further details
- Agency says overall workload has increased in protest-hit city, despite number of complaints in all areas dropping
Topic | ICAC
The ICAC headquarters in North Point. Photo: Felix Wong