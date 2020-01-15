The flat is in a building on Tung Choi Street in Mong Kok. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police defuse powerful pipe bomb in flat and arrest three men, including two with ‘links to radical protest group’
- Two suspects, tertiary students aged 21 and 22, arrested in Mong Kok and police believe they have links to a radical anti-government protest group
- Third man, a 29-year-old electrician, detained in Sheung Shui in what police called a makeshift laboratory where bombs were being made
Topic | Hong Kong protests
