The victims were found in an outdoor seating area on the fourth floor of the K11 Musea shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: May Tse
Man and woman die after falling from upscale Hong Kong apartment building

  • Victims were discovered on the fourth floor of K11 Musea shopping centre on Wednesday morning
  • Two notes, expressing sadness at Hong Kong protests, found inside serviced apartment by police, as well as substance thought to be cocaine
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:43pm, 15 Jan, 2020

