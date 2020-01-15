The victims were found in an outdoor seating area on the fourth floor of the K11 Musea shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: May Tse
Man and woman die after falling from upscale Hong Kong apartment building
- Victims were discovered on the fourth floor of K11 Musea shopping centre on Wednesday morning
- Two notes, expressing sadness at Hong Kong protests, found inside serviced apartment by police, as well as substance thought to be cocaine
Topic | Crime
