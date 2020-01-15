Senior detective constable Cheung Ka-lok was accused of forging the signature of his supervisor twice to meet a detained women at Tai Lam Centre for Women. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong officer off hook after magistrate rules evidence does not add up in forgery trial

  • Presiding magistrate said holes in prosecution’s case outweighed defendant’s unconvincing account
  • Senior detective was accused of faking boss’s signature to gain unmonitored access to jailed lover
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:34pm, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Senior detective constable Cheung Ka-lok was accused of forging the signature of his supervisor twice to meet a detained women at Tai Lam Centre for Women. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE