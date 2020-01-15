Police surround a flat in Mong Kok where an improvised explosive device was found on Tuesday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: police arrest 10 members of radical anti-government group in two-day operation over seized pipe bomb
- Arrests made citywide on Tuesday and Wednesday, with students and kindergarten teacher among those detained
- Police say improvised explosive device uncovered earlier could have caused ‘large number of casualties’
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police surround a flat in Mong Kok where an improvised explosive device was found on Tuesday night. Photo: Facebook