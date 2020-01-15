Police surround a flat in Mong Kok where an improvised explosive device was found on Tuesday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: police arrest 10 members of radical anti-government group in two-day operation over seized pipe bomb

  • Arrests made citywide on Tuesday and Wednesday, with students and kindergarten teacher among those detained
  • Police say improvised explosive device uncovered earlier could have caused ‘large number of casualties’
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 11:42pm, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Police surround a flat in Mong Kok where an improvised explosive device was found on Tuesday night. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE