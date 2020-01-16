Supporters cheer police chief Chris Tang as he arrives at a Central and Western District Council meeting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: ‘rioters’ should apologise for damaging city, police chief Chris Tang says, while conceding force could have handled unrest better

  • Tang made remarks during two-hour grilling by Central and Western District Council members
  • He rejected calls to apologise for alleged police violence and blamed fake news for tarnishing force’s reputation
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 10:22pm, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Supporters cheer police chief Chris Tang as he arrives at a Central and Western District Council meeting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phila Siu

Phila Siu

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.