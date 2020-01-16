Supporters cheer police chief Chris Tang as he arrives at a Central and Western District Council meeting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: ‘rioters’ should apologise for damaging city, police chief Chris Tang says, while conceding force could have handled unrest better
- Tang made remarks during two-hour grilling by Central and Western District Council members
- He rejected calls to apologise for alleged police violence and blamed fake news for tarnishing force’s reputation
Topic | Hong Kong police
Supporters cheer police chief Chris Tang as he arrives at a Central and Western District Council meeting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen