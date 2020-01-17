Customs officers present the haul on Friday. Photo: Handout
Three arrested over HK$25 million worth of iPhones, Apple Watches, other tech products and bird’s nest found on cargo ship bound for mainland China from Hong Kong

  • Authorities and source say illegal consignment to be used as Lunar New Year gifts, with smuggling effort a bid to evade heavy mainland taxes
  • Haul is one of the biggest of its kind, and the first in five years involving a cargo ship for such cases, instead of speedboats
Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:20pm, 17 Jan, 2020

