Customs officers present the haul on Friday. Photo: Handout
Three arrested over HK$25 million worth of iPhones, Apple Watches, other tech products and bird’s nest found on cargo ship bound for mainland China from Hong Kong
- Authorities and source say illegal consignment to be used as Lunar New Year gifts, with smuggling effort a bid to evade heavy mainland taxes
- Haul is one of the biggest of its kind, and the first in five years involving a cargo ship for such cases, instead of speedboats
Topic | Crime
Customs officers present the haul on Friday. Photo: Handout