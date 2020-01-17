Kwai Ping-hung will be released from Stanley Prison on Saturday after spending the past 16 years behind bars. Photo: Handout
The last goodbye: Hong Kong’s ‘King of Thieves’ Kwai Ping-hung spends final night behind bars playing games and chatting to inmates

  • Notorious gangster given fish and rice for last supper which he ate alone in his cell
  • Kwai will be escorted to Hong Kong International Airport under heavy security and deported to the US
Christy Leung
Updated: 5:29pm, 17 Jan, 2020

