Officers from the commercial crime bureau are investigating and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
Money exchange swindlers conned two victims out of US$1 million, Hong Kong police say after arresting four and seizing HK$8 million in fake notes

  • Syndicate ran two phoney money exchange shops and posted messages online saying the outlets offered preferential rates to lure targets
  • Shop staff conned two victims into remitting more than 7.1 million yuan into designated bank accounts in mainland China, police say
Clifford Lo
Updated: 12:19am, 18 Jan, 2020

