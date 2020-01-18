Officers from the commercial crime bureau are investigating and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
Money exchange swindlers conned two victims out of US$1 million, Hong Kong police say after arresting four and seizing HK$8 million in fake notes
- Syndicate ran two phoney money exchange shops and posted messages online saying the outlets offered preferential rates to lure targets
- Shop staff conned two victims into remitting more than 7.1 million yuan into designated bank accounts in mainland China, police say
Topic | Crime
Officers from the commercial crime bureau are investigating and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li