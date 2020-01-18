Kwai Ping-Hung, pictured wearing a hat and face mask, has been released and is to be deported to the US. Photo: Dickson Lee
Notorious Hong Kong gangster Kwai Ping-hung released from prison ahead of deportation to US
- Kwai Ping-hung, the “King of Thieves” and once among the city’s most wanted, has prompted the city’s law enforcement officers to be on high alert
- When Kwai was snared on Christmas Eve 2003, the officers made the biggest seizure of firearms in nearly 30 years
