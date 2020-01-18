Hong Kong police seized a P80 pistol and more than 90 rounds of ammunition during a raid on a public housing flat in Sha Tin on January 17. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man charged with possession of unlicensed gun, ammunition after raid on Sha Tin flat

  • Magistrate denies bail application, grants adjournment of four months for further investigation by prosecutors
  • Police say they found handgun, along with 92 bullets and four magazines
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:38pm, 18 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong police seized a P80 pistol and more than 90 rounds of ammunition during a raid on a public housing flat in Sha Tin on January 17. Photo: RTHK
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.