Hong Kong police seized a P80 pistol and more than 90 rounds of ammunition during a raid on a public housing flat in Sha Tin on January 17. Photo: RTHK
Man charged with possession of unlicensed gun, ammunition after raid on Sha Tin flat
- Magistrate denies bail application, grants adjournment of four months for further investigation by prosecutors
- Police say they found handgun, along with 92 bullets and four magazines
Topic | Hong Kong courts
