Commissioner of Police Chris Tang made his remarks about the rape case at a Central and Western district council meeting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Lawyers for Hong Kong teen who claims she was gang-raped by police accuse city’s top cop of trying to undermine case

  • Vilder & Co issue lengthy rebuttal to claims made by Commissioner of Police Chris Tang
  • Tang had suggested their client, Ms X, had lied to officers in her statement
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Lee
Updated: 7:15pm, 18 Jan, 2020

