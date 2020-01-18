Commissioner of Police Chris Tang made his remarks about the rape case at a Central and Western district council meeting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Lawyers for Hong Kong teen who claims she was gang-raped by police accuse city’s top cop of trying to undermine case
- Vilder & Co issue lengthy rebuttal to claims made by Commissioner of Police Chris Tang
- Tang had suggested their client, Ms X, had lied to officers in her statement
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Commissioner of Police Chris Tang made his remarks about the rape case at a Central and Western district council meeting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen