Men in white T-shirts armed with poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at the MTR station in July. Photo: Reuters
Six months after Yuen Long mob attack, most shops in vicinity have yet to be approached by Hong Kong police
- Of 30 local businesses located near the attack that spoke to the Post, just two said they had been approached by police
- Security footage made available to local media within days of the attack never requested, one shop owner says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Men in white T-shirts armed with poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at the MTR station in July. Photo: Reuters