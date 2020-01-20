Police have borne the brunt of doxxing since protests broke out in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Plans to give Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog some teeth in battle against doxxing receive cautious welcome from legal experts
- Authorities consider giving Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data power to launch criminal investigations and prosecutions
- But lawyers call for safeguards to protect against stifling debate online
