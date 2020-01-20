Police have borne the brunt of doxxing since protests broke out in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Plans to give Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog some teeth in battle against doxxing receive cautious welcome from legal experts

  • Authorities consider giving Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data power to launch criminal investigations and prosecutions
  • But lawyers call for safeguards to protect against stifling debate online
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 12:36pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Police have borne the brunt of doxxing since protests broke out in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE