Au Nok-hin is standing trial on two counts of assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: ex-lawmaker Au Nok-hin accused of damaging police officer’s hearing during Yau Ma Tei stand-off
- Incident happened in early hours of July 8 as police tried to disperse crowd on Nathan Road
- Au denies two charges of assault and claims he was trying to stop officers from causing a stampede
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Au Nok-hin is standing trial on two counts of assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Brian Wong