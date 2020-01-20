Au Nok-hin is standing trial on two counts of assault at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: ex-lawmaker Au Nok-hin accused of damaging police officer’s hearing during Yau Ma Tei stand-off

  • Incident happened in early hours of July 8 as police tried to disperse crowd on Nathan Road
  • Au denies two charges of assault and claims he was trying to stop officers from causing a stampede
Brian Wong
Updated: 7:25pm, 20 Jan, 2020

