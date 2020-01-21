A ballot box is opened at a polling station for the district council election in Aberdeen. Photo: Edmond So
Pro-democracy candidate who lost Hong Kong district council race by two votes files election petition asserting illegal conduct
- Election petition claims incumbent had more than 100 white-clad supporters threaten voters and staff members at polling stations
- Supporter tailed by men after voicing support for pro-democracy candidate at polling station, Law says
