Ventus Lau appeared at Eastern Court charged in relation to Sunday’s unrest in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protest organiser Ventus Lau in court two days after rally at which several police officers were attacked
- Meeting at Chater Garden had been approved by police, but descended into violence and chaos after it was cut short
- Lau charged with inciting others to take part in illegal assembly and refusing to obey police orders
Topic | Hong Kong protests
