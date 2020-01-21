The police undercover operation lasted for a year. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 35 in London bullion trading scam as dozens are cheated out of HK$57 million in total
- Investigators seize HK$1.5 million worth of luxury handbags and watches and HK$200,000 in cash during series of raids
- Police also freeze 22 bank accounts, belonging to the two masterminds and core figures of syndicates behind scams, containing about HK$10 million
Topic | Crime
