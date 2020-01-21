Doxxing complaints shot up from 57 in 2018 to 4,370 in 2019, Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Stephen Wong says. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog reveals 75-fold increase in doxxing complaints amid anti-government protests in 2019
- Complaints shot up from 57 in 2018 to 4,370 in 2019, with 1,402 cases transferred to police for their potentially criminal nature
- Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Stephen Wong proposes a host of measures to curb cyberbullying and data leakage in the new year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Doxxing complaints shot up from 57 in 2018 to 4,370 in 2019, Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Stephen Wong says. Photo: May Tse