The customs department has recently launched a series of operations against cross-border smuggling near Sha Chau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Five customs officers thrown overboard as boat capsizes after ramming unknown object in waters off Hong Kong airport
- Two officers pulled unconscious from the sea while the condition of a third one unknown, according to government spokeswoman
- Law enforcement source says shallow-water vessel belonged to Hong Kong’s Customs and Excise Department
Topic | Hong Kong rescue services
The customs department has recently launched a series of operations against cross-border smuggling near Sha Chau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen