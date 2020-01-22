The customs department has recently launched a series of operations against cross-border smuggling near Sha Chau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Five customs officers thrown overboard as boat capsizes after ramming unknown object in waters off Hong Kong airport

  • Two officers pulled unconscious from the sea while the condition of a third one unknown, according to government spokeswoman
  • Law enforcement source says shallow-water vessel belonged to Hong Kong’s Customs and Excise Department
Danny Lee and Clifford Lo

Updated: 12:06am, 22 Jan, 2020

