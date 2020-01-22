The cargo vessel has been take to the marine police base in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seize cargo boat suspected to have been involved in patrol boat collision that left three customs officers dead

  • Abandoned 100-foot metal-hulled vessel found slowly circling off Sha Chau near maritime boundary between Hong Kong and mainland China
  • Vessel suspected to have been involved in cross-border smuggling operation because more than 1,000 boxes of frozen meat found on board, source says
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:32pm, 22 Jan, 2020

